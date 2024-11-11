Kate Middleton's heartbreaking gesture leaves fans worried

Kate Middleton, who grabbed headlines for her somber appearance at the Remembrance Day Service along with King Charles and Prince William, has left fans concerned about her health.

The Princess of Wales, who has completed her chemotherapy treatment and returned to public life, appeared tired as she took her place on the balcony above the Cenotaph on Sunday.

The future Queen's gesture left her fans and royal commentators worried about her health.

A royal commentator has expressed concern about Princess Catherine's wellbeing, saying: “She didn’t look very well. Everybody worries about her and everyone needs to worry about her.”

However, the commentator, in conversation with GB News hosts, admitted: “I think she made a great effort”, the commentator told GB News.

The event was very important she was seemingly taking the centerstage as Prince William was there presenting a wreath.

Host Isabel also shared her thoughts on Kate's somber appearance, suggesting her supposed weariness could simply be put down to a bad night’s sleep as she looked “fantastic” the night before.

“I want to be careful not to put more pressure on her because she must be stressed about coming back into the public”, she said.

“Everyone will be trying to analyse everything.”

Princess Kate joined the monarch and her husband William at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening. Queen Camilla, who is recovering from a chest infection at the Palace, did not attend the ceremony.