Olivia Rodrigo celebrates SIX Grammy nominations: 'So grateful'

The 21-year-old pop star has already taken home three Grammy Awards in 2022

Olivia Rodrigo is over the moon after bagging an impressive six Grammy nominations for 2025.

After the nominations were announced, the pop star, 21, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 9, to celebrate and express her gratitude.

“A bike ride, a sausage roll, and a Grammy nom!!!!! whatta day so grateful,” she captioned the post, sharing snapshots from her casual outing in a cosy wool scarf, beige coat, and dark sunglasses.

Rodrigo’s Grammy nods span several prestigious categories, including Producer of the Year for tracks like Can’t Catch Me Now and stranger, along with a Songwriter of the Year nod for her track scared of my guitar. Her haunting hit Vampire also earned a spot in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Already a Grammy darling, Rodrigo took home three awards in 2022, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album Sour.