Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers posing solo at ‘Wicked’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently dealing with divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez donned a sparkling dress for her solo appearance at the world premiere of Wicked.

The 55-year-old singer-actress posed for photographs at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 9th.

Following the event, J.Lo took to Instagram, sharing a clip which showed her posing for the camera, in her gold glittering dress.

The On the Floor hitmaker put her hair up in an elegant updo leaving two strands to frame her face.

She completed her look with a high-heeled pair of stilettos, some glistening jewellery by a renowned Indian designer, and a matching clutch in her hand.

This appearance comes after J.Lo sat down for an interview at The Graham Norton’s Show, where she discussed the cancellation of her tour, sharing that it was “the best thing I have ever done.”

Cancelling the tour after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez spent the summer with her twins, Max and Emme, 16.

The Marry Me actress filed for divorce on August 20th after two years of marriage.