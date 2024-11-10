Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' gesture sparks heated debate

Ariana Grande sparks fury with latest gesturre

Ariana Grande steals the spotlight with her heartwarming gesture on Wicked red carpet at LA premiere.

The Boy Is Mine songstress, who is currently gearing up for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of Wicked, was spotted showering love on her boyfriend Ethan Slater, whom she started dating in July 2023.

The 31-year-old fixed Ethan’s tie on the red carpet, leaving her fans completely awestruck.

Her fans were quick to react to the situation as they thronged the comments section with furious messages.

Speaking of Ariana’s boyfriend, who made his Instagram private after romance with his Wicked co-star was revealed, one commented, “She will drop him as soon as movie promo is done lol.”

Another chimed in, adding, “That is somebody’s husband y’all left his children.”

A third exclaimed, “Trash, the both of them. Cheaters will never prevail.”

On professional front, Ariana is occupied with a number of upcoming projects, including a film, an album, and a tour.

Her film Wicked is slated to release in two parts, with Part One hitting theaters on November 22, and Part Two following just four days later.