Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney series get major update

'Euphoria' season 3 back on track after delays and rumours

Putting an end to swirling rumours, HBO has reassured fans that Euphoria Season 3 is indeed moving forward.

A representative for the network issued a statement to The Independent, confirming that production will commence in 2025.

"Euphoria is going into production in 2025," the rep stated. "Nothing has changed."

This update aligns with the previously announced production schedule, which targeted January 2025.

In July, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Film, expressed enthusiasm for the new season.

"We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast," Orsi said. "We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Euphoria, renewed for a third season in February 2022, initially planned to start filming in spring or early summer 2024. However, production faced delays due to writers' and actors' strikes, resulting in script delays.

The hit drama boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and the late Angus Cloud.

With this confirmation, fans can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the highly anticipated third season is still on track.