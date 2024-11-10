Prince William confirms delightful update about Kate Middleton

Prince William shared good news as Kate Middleton marked her first major royal event after completing her cancer treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly planning an international royal tour together as Kate regained her health after nine months of treatment.

During the sombre service on Saturday, the future king confirmed the much-anticipated plans for 2025 and Kate’s plans to step up her engagements.

“I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so, we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up,” Prince William said, via The Sun.

The last time William and Kate went for an international tour was to the Caribbean in 2022, which didn’t go as smoothly as planned.

According to reports, Prince William’s next trip maybe to Brazil next year to attend the COP30 as he is “determined to do all he can to use his platform to spread urgent optimism” about the climate crisis.

The uplifting update comes as Kate looked healthy and in good spirits as she joined her husband William with King Charles and other members of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

The Princess is also expected to attend the ceremony at The Cenotaph in London, where respects are paid to Britain’s war dead, on November 10th for Remembrance Sunday.