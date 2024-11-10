HBO shuts down 'Euphoria' cancellation speculations

Euphoria Season 3 had become the talk of the town after rumours of cancellation circulated online.

However, a representative for HBO has clarified in a statement to The Independent that the hit show is all set to go into production coming year.

“Euphoria is going in to production in 2025, nothing has changed,” informed the rep to the outlet.

This comes after, Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films, announced in July that the show will begin production in January 2025.

“We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast,” Orsi said in the statement released earlier this year. "We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

The star-studded show which features Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, was renewed for a third season in February 2022, and originally scheduled to begin filming in early 2024 but was delayed due to the writers’ strikes.

Euphoria Season 2 left fans with many unanswered questions about the plot.

Fans were also left grieving by the sudden death of Angus Cloud, who played the character of Fezco, in August 2023 due to accidental overdose.

The future of another character, Kat Hernandez, played by Barbie Ferreira, also remains unclear in the next season as the actress revealed her decision to depart from the series on social media.

However, Sweeney seemingly confirmed her part in the show, previously telling People Magazine that she was “very excited to jump back into” her character, Cassandra "Cassie" Howard. “She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.”