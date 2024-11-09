Zendaya, Tom Holland slated to rule 2026 with two epic movies

Zendaya and Tom Holland: One power couple set to star in two new movies

Zendaya and Tom Holland are back on the big screen together, this time, not in one, but two major films set for release in 2026.

Along with Spider-Man 4, the real-life lovebirds will also star in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated mystery film from Universal.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Friday, November 8, that the Challengers star and Anne Hathaway are the latest additions to the cast of Nolan’s upcoming project.

Earlier reports revealed that Holland, 28, and Matt Damon—who recently collaborated with the filmmaker on last year’s Oppenheimer, will headline the film.

For Zendaya, this marks her first collaboration with the two-time Academy Award-winning director.

At the same time, for Hathaway, 41, it will be nothing short of a reunion as she previously worked with Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Interstellar (2014), in which Damon also played a key role.

The untitled movie will be Zendaya, 28, and Holland’s fourth onscreen collaboration out of five, following Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Although details about Nolan’s next film remain under wraps, it’s set for release on July 17, 2026, just one week before the premiere of Holland’s Spider-Man 4, slated to hit the cinemas on July 24, 2026.