David Schwimmer appears sombre week after Matthew Perry’s death anniversary

David Schwimmer makes a rare appearance in a recent outing in L.A

David Schwimmer stepped out for a solo dinner in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 7th, just a week after marking pal Matthew Perry's death anniversary.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards winner appeared downcast despite heading to a celebrity hotspot. The restaurant has catered to big names like Kylie Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Hailey Bieber and Nick Jonas.

The 58-year-old actor, who is rarely seen out and about in Los Angeles, is currently busy with his new project Goosebumps Season 2 which slated for January, 2025.



The outing comes soon after Schwimmer's former Friends castmates marked the death anniversary of their late co-star, who tragically died on October 28, 2023.

According to reports, the cast was left heartbroken by Perry's untimely death. The cast and crew attended the funeral service held for Perry in L.A.

At the time, Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the show, lauded the late actor in an Instagram post.

"Matty, thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," he penned, as he further praised Perry for his talents.

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes,” he continued.

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

On a lighter note, he said, "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"