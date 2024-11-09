Taylor Swift seemingly sidelined at Grammys

Taylor Swift - the lady with the Midas touch who can turn around economies, bring music and sports together - has seemingly been robbed of gold at Grammys.

As per USA Today, Swift made her mark in six categories at the 2025 Grammys but failed to secure the possibility of winning gold-plated gramophone for the Best Music Film category.

The two hour and 49 minutes film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour released worldwide on October 13, 2023, attracting throng of fans to the theatres.

The film earned over $250 million globally which set a new record as the highest-grossing concert movie ever.

However, despite gaining such attention, the film still failed to bag the nomination.

The snub at the Grammys didn’t sit well with the Swifties. They took to social media to express disappointment.

One fan in fact dubbed Grammys the ‘scammys’.

Another fan letting out their rage called it the “BIGGEST SNUB IN [sic] HISTORY OF MUSIC”.

"That is highway robbery" are other words that exude fans’ fury.

For the unversed, the nominations at Grammy 2025 bagged by the Long Live crooner are:

1. Album of The Year (The Tortured Poets Department)

2. Best Pop Vocal Album (The Tortured Poets Department)

3. Record of The Year (Fortnight)

4. Song of The Year (Fortnight)

5. Best Music Video (Fortnight)

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Us)