Olivia Rodrigo goes viral for taking bold political action

Olivia Rodrigo wins fans' hearts for being open about her political stance

Olivia Rodrigo is trending on social media after she got her hit song removed from a TikTok posted by Donald Trump’s team after his election win.

The video was posted on Wednesday by Trump’s official TikTok account after winning the US elections.

The TikTok that gained millions of views, featured pictures of the president-elect as Rodrigo's hit song deja vu played in the background.

However, the drivers license songstress made her opposing political stance clear by commenting “ew don't use my sound ever again ty” on the video.

While comment was later revealed to be fake, the Grammy-winning singer did get TikTok to remove her song from the video.

Now the Republican’s video says “This sound isn’t available.”

Fans commended the star for her courage, with one writing, “Thank you Miss Olivia,” and another, “Olivia the woman that you are.”

While another called her “Queen Olivia.”

This comes after Rodrigo had vocally endorsed the opposing political party for the current elections.

The deja vu singer told The Hollywood Reporter last month that she completed a mail-in ballot for her first elections as a voting citizen.

“It is my first presidential election. I missed the last one. It's very exciting. I cast my vote yesterday,” she said at the time.

“I did a mail-in ballot, and I went and I dropped it off at the polling station. It was very exciting,” the singer added.