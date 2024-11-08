Meghan Markle sparks pregnancy rumours with subtle nod to Prince Archie

Meghan Markle sparks pregnancy rumours with subtle nod to Archie

Meghan Markle, who virtually attended a Colombian summit to discuss online safety along with her husband Prince Harry, has made a sweet nod to Prince Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who seemingly decided to drop their plans of professional separation with their latest move, have made their first joint appearance as a couple since their Colombia tour in August.

Meghan made a sweet nod to her eldest child, Prince Archie during her video appearance with the Duke of Sussex, fueling rumours about her plans to expend family with her surprising gesture.

The Duchess wore a £1,645 Ralph Lauren blazer, which was first spotted in 2019 when the she was pregnant with Prince Archie. Meghan's move left fans guessing as she's giving hints at planning a new baby with the Duke.

Some social media users and the couple's fans speculate Meghan and Harry are ready to welcome their third child together, with one guessing: "the couple have decided to expand their family."

The mother-of-two wore the blazer over a black t-shirt, completing the ensemble with a natural make-up look, and her hair worn down in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Harry opted for a traditional poppy, which he pinned onto the lapel of his black blazer, worn over a white shirt.