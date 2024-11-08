Jennifer Lopez steals spotlight on 'The Graham Norton Show'

Jennifer Lopez shifted her focus to promote her upcoming film Unstoppable amid her divorce battle with Ben Affleck.

According to Daily Mail, the 55-year-old star appeared at The Graham Norton Show in London on November 7, 2024, to talk about her new movie.

For the event, the globally recognised songstress donned a green silk dress which she paired with a trendy oversized coat.

To complete her look, the mother-of-two chose a pair of nude heels and let her hair flow freely.

Lopez's new sighting came during her business trip to the Square Mile, where she has been promoting her new movie.

For the uninitiated, the movie's trailer was launched by Prime Video on YouTube a week ago.

As per the synopsis of the teaser, Lopez will portray the character of Judy Robles’s struggling mother.

The story centres around the real-life challenges faced by a handicapped athlete and his determined mother, who refuses to let his disability of being born with one leg limit his potential.

However, Unstoppable is set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024, and will be available for streaming on Prime Video in January 2025.

It is pertinent to note the forthcoming film is produced by Lopez's now-estranged husband, Ben Affleck, and his close pal-actor, Matt Damon.