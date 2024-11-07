Ariana Grande gets candid about her mother’s rare ‘Disney’ wish

Ariana Grande opens up about her mother’s unusual wish

Ariana Grande has recently opened up about her mother’s rare wish for herself.

During an appearance on November 6 episode of Las Culturistas podcast, the Wicked star revealed that her mother wants her ashes spread at Disney World.

Ariana said, “When it comes to Florida. When it comes to the Disney in Florida, first of all, we get Cinderella’s Castle. Which is, you know, also a landmark.”

The singer continued, “My mom tells us too often that she wants her ashes sprinkled over it. And I'm like, ‘Mom, it's Christmas. Do we have to talk about this right now?'”

“And she's like, ‘Yeah. You have to make sure that happens,’” stated the 31-year-old.

Ariana recalled her response to her mother, “I’m like, ‘Mom, I don't wanna make sure that that happens.'”

The songstress also quipped, “I think there's actors back there working. So, you're gonna be sprinkled on people's heads who are like, dressed as Tinker Bell waiting for their cue.”

To which the host mentioned about Cinderella Castle Suite, saying, “Totally. There's like a hotel room in there.”

Ariana pointed out, “I've been in there because I performed at the castle one time and I got to change in there, which was really cool.”

“It's really beautiful and it feels very real,” she noted.

Interestingly, Ariana’s mother’s wish won’t ever be fulfilled because a Disney rep confirmed in a 2018 report published by Wall Street Journal that the act of sprinkling ashes at any of the theme parks is “strictly prohibited and unlawful”.

“Guests who attempt to do so will be escorted off the property,” it added.