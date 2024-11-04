Amy Dowden gives update after backstage health scare on 'Strictly’

Amy Dowden previously underwent treatment for breast cancer, including a mastectomy and chemotherapy

Amy Dowden has personally provided an update following a health scare backstage at Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer confirmed that she’s "feeling much better" during a candid conversation over the weekend with host Janette Manrara on It Takes Two, along with her dance partner JB Gill and his temporary teammate Lauren Oakley.

On Saturday, Dowden was rushed to Barnet Hospital from the BBC One show’s production centre at Elstree Studios as a "precaution" after she was "feeling unwell" following the competition's live show.

However, on Friday, November 1, the Welsh dancer made a surprise appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show, where she shared her health update.

"I'm feeling so much better, and I'd just like to thank everyone for all the love and support I've received from my Strictly family," she said.

In addition, hours after Dowden was taken to the hospital, her celebrity dance partner Gill expressed gratitude for the public's support on Instagram.

"On behalf of both @amy_dowden and myself, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well," the JLS star wrote on Monday.

Additionally, until the 34-year-old dancer fully recovers, Gill prepares for his performance with temporary dance partner Oakley.

Notably, this year, Dowden returned to the competition after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, including a mastectomy and chemotherapy.