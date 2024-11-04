Princess Beatrice confines movement as King Charles turns against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, who's pregnant with her second child, has reportedly confined her movement amid King Charles III's major blow to her dad.

The Princess York is said to be 'spending a lot of time in the countryside' amid reports of King Charles decision to cut off Andrew's funding.

Beatrice's pal Gabriela Peacock, who's also pregnant, has shared details about her close bod with the Princess.

Peacock, who lives near the royal in The Cotswolds, said: "I'm so excited for Beatrice and it's really good fun to be able to share my pregnancy with my friend; I don't think I've ever had that before."

"She was one of the first people I told when I fell pregnant. We've been sharing a lot of tips; I just sent her a picture of the best pregnancy leggings," she added.

Peacock, who's a nutritionist, told Hello!: "Bea spends a lot of time in the countryside now too, and she's only a short drive away, so it's super nice for us and it will be lovely for the babies to be friends too."

The news about Beatrice movement comes shortly after her Edoardo made a heartbreaking admission in an interview with The Financial Times, saying: "I'm always on a train."

Edoardo admitted his work often keeps him away from Princess Beatrice and their young daughter Sienna due to frequent travels between design projects and antique-sourcing trips across Europe.

Beatrice announced her second pregnancy in October, admitting that her nutritionist friend helps her lot to stay healthy, saying: "Gabriela and I have been friends for a long time and the most wonderful thing about our friendship is how honest we can be with each other, especially about health and wellness but also about motherhood and now pregnancy."