Fans slam Scott Borchetta as ‘fraud’ over Taylor Swift tribute

Taylor Swift and Scott Borchetta

Taylor Swift’s fans seemed to have no space for Scott Borchetta’s hypocrisy.

Fans labelled Scott Borchetta as a “fraud” after the record executive recalled meeting the singer 20 years ago.

“Today marks the 20th anniversary of my first meeting with Taylor. A day that changed both of our lives,” the Big Machine Records founder wrote in the caption of a throwback snap shared to his Instagram account on Saturday.

“This photo was taken two nights later at the Bluebird Cafe. You see the back of my head, bottom left, T, and then Andrea [Swift] across the room…”

“Always proud of the art and the work she did while we were together… and just as proud of her now. Keep crushing it… xx,” the 62-year-old Borchetta concluded.

However, the songstress’ fans didn’t seem to buy into his seemingly heartwarming tribute, considering his history with the Grammy-winner, 34.

“this is so ridiculous. attention seeker behavior. fraud,” one Swiftie commented.

“This made me sick, he’s so gross to keep try to make amends online and use her still to this day,” another added.

Swift joined Big Machine Records as its first artist in 2005 at just 14 years old.

In June 2019, Swift publicly expressed her dismay after discovering that Borchetta had sold her music catalogue as part of Scooter Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Label Group.

Swift remarked that the news left her feeling "grossed out."