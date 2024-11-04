Dawson’s Creek’s James Van Der Beek staying ‘optimistic’ amid colorectal cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek diagnosed with colorectal cancer

In an interview with People, the 47-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum shared his health diagnosis on Sunday, showing gratitude to his “incredible family” for their support.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” the actor said.

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” he added.

As per the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer can mean either colon or rectal cancer, depending on where the cancer starts.

Both the colon and the rectum are part of the large intestine in the digestive system.

Despite the recent cancer diagnosis, actor James Van Der Beek has remained active in his career.

He recently appeared in a cameo role on the CW series Walker and will also star in the upcoming Tubi original film Sidelined: The QB and Me, slated for release on November 29.

On the personal front, Van Der Beek has been sharing sweet family moments on social media, often posting photos with his wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

Most recently, he shared highlights of their Halloween celebrations, expressing joy over the time he spent with his family.

“I made all my own costumes growing up. Didn’t really have a choice. But I loved it. Should probably have been the first warning sign to my parents that I would end up an actor,” James wrote in the caption of the Halloween carousel he shared.