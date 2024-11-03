Bill Skarsgård to reprise role of 'Pennywise' in 'It' prequel series

TV series 'Welcome to Derry' is expected to release in 2025

Swedish actor, Bill Skarsgård is all set to make a comeback as 'Pennywise' in upcoming It prequel drama.

Upcoming series titled, Welcome to Derry is based on King’s 1986 horror book and will work as a prequel to 2017, It and It Chapter Two released in 2019.

Producers, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who produced the first two films, will be returning back to pull of the TV series along with American director, Jason Fuchs.

While talking about the upcoming drama, the Muschietti siblings said: “As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces.”

“It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humour, humanity and horror.”

Meanwhile, Bill, before getting cast for the role of 'Pennywise' for the scary series, told Jake Take: “If someone else gets to do it, my advice would be: Do it your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was.

“They’re so out there that you can kind of make your own conclusions to them”, concluded the Crow actor.

Welcome to Derry is expected to release in 2025.