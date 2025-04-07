Sir Elton John blamed 'Palace' played role in fall out with Princess Diana

Princess Diana was a unique figure who seamlessly blended royal stature with celebrity charm, forging friendships with numerous stars along the way-one of the most notable being being music legend Sir Elton John.

Their connection began in 1981, when the singer performed at Prince Andrew's 21st birthday at Windsor Castle, marking the start of a close, enduring friendship.

However their relationship was not without its challenges. A disagreement led to a brief falling out just a year before Diana's untimely death in a tragic Paris car crash at the age of 36.

The rift stemmed from her sudden withdrawal from a charity project that held personal importance for Elton. The musician later admitted on Larry King Live, CNN, that her withdrawal upset him deeply.

'It was one of her charity things that he had organised, and she pulled out of it,' suggesting that pressure from the Palace may have influenced her decision.

Despite their temporary estrangement, Diana's death deeply affected Sir Elton, who paid a moving tribute by performing a revised version of Candle in the Wind at her funeral-a moment that underscored her impact as both royal and a beloved public figure.

Over the years Elton has remained close to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, carrying forward the bond he once shared with their mother.