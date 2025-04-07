Olivia Munn speaks out against all-female space mission

Olivia Munn has recently spoken out against all-female space mission featuring Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and other distinguished women.

Speaking on the latest episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, the X-Men Apocalypse star spoke about the Blue Origin trip and slammed it as “gluttonous”.

“What are they doing? I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now,” she said, via Billboard.

Olivia stated, “I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there are a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.”

“What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous,” argued the 44-year-old.

The Predator actor remarked, “Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind.”

“What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?” she added.

The news came in earlier this year that aerospace company Blue Origin, which was founded by Jeff Bezos, had planned for an upcoming all-women mission that was scheduled for a Spring launch.

Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen and entrepreneur/film producer Kerianne Flynn would be included in the mission.

Meanwhile, the all-female space mission is set for launch on April 14.