Jay North breathes his last at 73 after tumultuous battle with cancer

Jay North dies at 73 following battle with cancer

Jay North has died at the age of 73 following a tumultuous battle with cancer.

The former child star, who rose to fame after portraying the titular role in the 1959 TV series Dennis the Menace, tragically passed away on Sunday, April 6, leaving a lasting impression on his fans worldwide.

His death was announced in a Facebook post on behalf of Jeanne Russell, who played Margaret in the highly-acclaimed 1950s serial.

The caption was as follows, "Jeanne Russell just called us with terribly sad, but not unexpected news. Our dear friend JAY NORTH has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home.

"As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after...but he did not let it define his life. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with "I love you with all my heart." And we loved him with all of ours.

“A life-long friend of Jon [Provost], a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace."

The late actor was known for his spectacular performance in programmes such as My Three Sons and The Lucy Show besides Here Comes the Grump.

North, 73 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife Cindy Hackney and three stepdaughters.