Chappell Roan brings her unique sound to 'SNL'

Chappell Roan's dream of performing on Saturday Night Live (SNL) has finally come true!

The rising pop star, known for her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting a screenshot of her 2011 Facebook status where she declared, "I am determined to be on SNL".

Roan's post also featured a photo with comedian John Mulaney, who hosted the November 2 episode.

However, things might get a little interesting as Roan will be sharing the stage with Vice President Kamala Harris, who made a surprise appearance on the show just days before the November 5, 2024, presidential elections.

Harris's appearance was kept under wraps until the last minute, with her plane being diverted to New York City for an unannounced stop.

Roan's performance on SNL was nothing short of spectacular, as she debuted her brand-new song The Giver - a country-tinged anthem that showcases her powerful vocals.

The song's lyrics, including "Only a woman knows how to treat a woman right!" and "Ain't no country boy bigger / I get the job done," had the live studio audience cheering.