Ariana Grande opts for real name in ‘Wicked’ Movie credits

Ariana Grande, who usually does not use her full name in her media appearances, decided to change that for her new movie, Wicked.

The 31-year-old reportedly displayed her full name “Ariana Grande-Butera” in the end credits of her movie.

Her full name carries both her mother Joan Grande, and her father, Ed Butera's surnames.

The 7 Rings hitmaker’s parents split when the popstar was only 8, and she grew apart with her father back in 2013.

However, the name change comes after the We Can’t Be Friends songstress reconnected with him in recent past.

Ariana opened up about her relationship with her father, describing the year after split as “one of the hardest things” she’d ever had to deal with.

“It’s private … It took me so long to be okay with it,” she explained in a 2014 interview with Seventeen magazine.

“So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them,” she added.

Her 2018 hit track Thank U, Next reflects on her relationship with her father in which she sang “One day I’ll walk down the aisle/ holding hands with my mama/ I’ll be thanking my dad ’cause she grew from the drama.”

The Side to Side singer has previously shared snippets of the father-daughter duo reconnecting with each other.

In 2019, Ariana shared a picture with her dad posing backstage at one of her concerts on her Instagram story, writing “Foreva,” in the caption.

The Disney alum also changed the lyrics of the song during the 2020 Grammy’s to “I’ll be thanking my dad ’cause he’s really awesome,” as reported by Elle Magazine.

Wicked: Part One is set to release in theatres on November 22nd, 2024.