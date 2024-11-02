Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Martha Stewart’s bashing comment

Martha Stewart's comment gets shut down by Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds took Martha Stewart’s comment to heart when she called him “not so funny” in recent TV appearance.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor took to X, formerly Twitter, and reacted to Stewart’s comment, on Saturday, October 2nd.

The 48-year-old star wrote, "I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

The heated response comes after the 83-year-old TV personality revealed that Reynolds, who is also her neighbour, is not so funny in real life.

At her appearance on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show, when asked about which celebrities she thought the most fun to hang out with, from the given list, she eliminated Reynolds’ name.

“He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” she asked, before adding, “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.”

The Businesswoman then shared that her choices would be Brad Pitt and George Clooney, as well as Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift. She admitted that she "would take Ryan off [the list], and I would put in somebody else."

Joking that “I’m going to get in trouble,” she added, “He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.”

Stewart’s appearance came for the promotion of her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen, which was published on October 22nd.