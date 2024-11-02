'Love is Blind' star Marissa George shares update on 'new romance'

Marrisa George, Ramses Prashad enthralled fans in 'Love Is Blind' season seven

Love is Blind star Marissa George has unveiled new beginnings of her love life soon after her break-up with Ramses Prashad.

Conversing with a publication, Marissa revealed: “I’m currently dating someone right now and he has those qualities that Ramses didn’t have for our relationship.”

She contentedly went on explaining, that her boyfriend looks after her in the same way that she used to opt for other people and Ramses.

Marrisa and her current partner came across each other at Barcelona in D.C and dated for a limited time, as she was not yet recovered from the post-breakup trauma.

However, they stopped dating and continued as friends but in April, the duo began hooking up again.

"We dated a bit, but I was still working through a lot of my emotions with Ramses, so we stopped going on dates and we took a break and still stayed friends. We started dating [again] in April,” she said, “It’s going very well,” she told Us Weekly.

For the unversed, Marrisa George and Ramses Prashad were one of the engaged couples featured on Love Is Blind season seven.

They called it quits ahead of the scheduled weddings, after Ramses suddenly dumped her and admitted hooking up with another female.