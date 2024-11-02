Beyoncé goes all out in 'unexpected' Halloween update

Beyonce stuns fans with unexpected Halloween transformation

Beyoncé never disappoints her fans with her Halloween styles, and this year is no exception.

The Cowboy Carter alum took to her Instagram to share her look on the auspicious occasion of Halloween as she impersonated rock icons Betty Davis and Prince with her costumes.

Sharing her impressive transformation, she opted for dark, curly hair instead of her usual honey blonde tresses.

The songstress channeled Prince’s Purple Rain theme as well as went topless in a sultry tribute to Apollonia Kotero, growling at the camera in a classic 80s’ style.

In another set of photos, Beyoncé sported a plunging zebra bodysuit as she dressed up Jazz musician Miles Davis’ second wife Betty Davis.

She wrote in the caption, “PURPLE NASTY”

Fans heaped on praises for the Renaissance singer for helping them acknowledge the iconic artists long after their demise.

One fan commented, “Okay so Beyoncé is all the characters this Halloween, Marge, Betty Davis, Prince and Apollonia. Okay BB, be all you can be girl lol!”

Another chimed in, adding, "One thing about Beyoncé she will introduce us to artists that we didn’t know about."

The 43-year-old singer has previously drawn inspiration from Prince and other late pop icons over the years, so this doesn't come as a surprise.