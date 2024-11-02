King Charles’ private secretary delivers sad news to monarch

King Charles had a poignant moment in the wee hours during his stay in Balmoral when he received a heartbreaking news from his private secretary.

The monarch, who is known to share a close bond with his ‘mummy’ late Queen Elizabeth, was rushed to the Scottish Castle after his top aide, Sir Clive Alderton made a call about an urgent matter, per royal author Robert Hardman.

The author shared that Charles and his sister Princess Anne were informed that the Queen’s health was beginning to deteriorate on September 7th, 2022.

The then-Prince Charles was urged to come by his mother’s side despite carrying out royal duties in Ayrshire. Charles and Camilla were taken by helicopter to Balmoral.

“Think how you would feel if you never said goodbye,” the author noted in his book, Charles III: New King. New Court.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry were also delivered the news.

Despite being in the vicinity, Charles was not with his mother when she breathed her last on September 8th. The then-prince has stepped away for some fresh air and received the sad news when he arrived back to the castle.

Sir Clive Alderton has assumed the position of the most senior aide at Buckingham Palace.

Hardman described that Charles found out about his mother as he pulled over and was addressed as “Your Majesty”, indicating he was now King.