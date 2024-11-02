Lana Condor, Anthony De La Torre tie the knot in ‘timeless’ ceremony

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre gets hitched on Malibu mountains

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are now husband and wife.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress and Who I Am crooner began a new chapter in their life with an intimate wedding ceremony at on top of the Malibu mountains in October 2024.

“We wanted it to feel timeless and airy, whimsical and natural,” Condor shared in a Vogue Magazine cover story.

She continued, “We wanted to lean into the Spanish feel of the venue and play with colour in a way that felt appropriate for a fall wedding, while maintaining the classic, romantic vibes that are typically found at a wedding, and also making it feel like it could be any season.”



Describing the heartfelt moment as the pair exchanged vows, surrounded by loved ones, Condor found herself overwhelmed with emotion.

“Being up there in front of all their friends and family, making the ultimate life vow, is a moment we will cherish forever,” she told the outlet. “It was such an emotional and joyous occasion. The feeling I could best use to describe it was peaceful and deeply present.”

The Moonshot artist also explained the significance behind their wedding venue, Serra Franciscan Retreat Center, in the Californian city.

Condor recalled that when she was in high school, her mother “wanted to spend some special one-on-one time together,” which led them to the retreat.

She shared that the two “had the best time together” as they attended “various lectures and classes, and connecting both with nature and each other.”

After losing her mother recently, the location held a greater meaning to the bride.

“Needless to say, the Serra Retreat means a great deal to our family, and we were thrilled we got to marry at the center,” she said.



Condor and De La Torre first met in 2015 at a party for Emmy nominees, which later bloomed into a romance. After dating for six years, the pair announced their engagement on January 28, 2022.