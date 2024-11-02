Willie Nelson not 'worrying’ about ‘death' at 91: ‘I don’t feel bad’

Willie Nelson on dying at 91

Willie Nelson believes he doesn’t have ‘any reason to worry about dying’ at the age of 91.

In celebration of his latest release, Last Leaf on the Tree, marking his 76th solo album and 153rd record overall, 91-year-old country legend Nelson shared his candid perspective, with the Associated Press on Friday, Nov. 1.

Speaking openly, he revealed why he feels at peace with the concept of death, saying it's simply something he is "not worried about" anymore.

"I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying," said Nelson, sharing that he takes "pretty good care of myself."

"And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story," he quipped.

Nelson’s latest album, Last Leaf on the Tree, features 13 tracks, including The Ghost and Color of Sound, both of which he co-wrote.

He penned Color of Sound with his son, Micah, who also contributed his own song, Wheels.

Reflecting on his prolific career, Nelson shared that he hopes his legacy will be defined by his music, an enduring testament to his life's work.

"I had a good time. And I did what I came here to do: make music," Nelson stated.