Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp enjoy beach get-away in Mexico

'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...' to release on the streaming platform in December

American actor Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp spotted spending some lovey-dovey moments in Mexico.

The duo was seen wandering side by side around the beach flashing affection publicly.

Foxx made the appearance in green shorts co-ord along with necklaces, and sunglasses. On the contrary, Huckstepp appeared in a wrapped towel over her bathing suit.

Their trip to Mexico comes after the 56-year-old performed his emotional one-man show, One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx, in Atlanta.

The couple usually plans trip to the city as they were previously seen spending cosy time together in Cabo, in September 2023.

Foxx and Huckstepp sparked dating speculation after they were captured enjoying dinner at Nobu in Malibu, last year.

In another new update, Netflix announced that the star’s highly awaited new comedy special will release on the streaming platform next month.

The movie titled "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...," is directed by Hamish Hamilton.

The director promised an evening of laughter knotted with blunt portrayal of Foxx's recent health scare.