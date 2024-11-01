Jennifer Lopez serves Halloween inspiration for Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Rajatkowski cosplays as Jennifer Lopez this Halloween

Emily Ratajkowski channelled her inner Jennifer Lopez this Halloween, recreating her famous fashion moment.

The 33-year-old model took to social media on Thursday, October 31st and showed off her acting skills by re-enacting J.Lo’s different eras.

The Gone Girl actress sported a green dress resembling the Versace silk dress that the Marry Me songstress wore to the Grammys in February, 2000.

The model-actress also pinned her hair back similar to the award-winning actress, lip-syncing the viral moments of the Get Right singer.

In one of the videos she posted on Instagram, Ratajkowski mouths, “I like to leave my hair out like this. It reminds me when I was like, 16, in the Bronx, running up and down the block. That crazy little girl who used to be f------ wild, and no limits, all dreams and s---.”

The audio was taken from the Ain’t Your Mama singer’s romantic drama musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which was released this year on February 16th based on her love-story with now-estranged husband Ben Affleck.

Ratajkowski shared a third Lopez-inspired post to her Instagram page, which included a carousel of her pictures in the green gown, in different angles as she posed in front of a window.

“No limits all dreams,” she captioned the post, referencing J.Lo’s quote.

