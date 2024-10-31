Eddie Redmayne opens up on future of 'Harry Potter’ spin-off

Eddie Redmayn opens up on future of 'Harry Potter’ spin-off

Eddie Redmayne, who thrilled fans with his spectacular performance in the Fantastic Beasts, has given a blunt update on the franchise future.

The Les Misérables actor, in chat with ComicBook, claimed that viewers might not be watching Newt on big screen again.

“I think they probably have seen the last of Newt. That was a very frank answer, but yeah. And that’s as far as I know. I mean, you’d have to speak to the people at Warner Bros. and J.K Rowling, but as far as I know, that’s it,” said Redmayne.

The two time Oscar winner, further teased, “I think he may come back in a glimpse in the Universal World in Florida that they’re opening up, in which you may catch a glimpse of what he was up to in Paris.”

Meanwhile, Jude Law, who played the role of young Dumbledore, in another interview, said, “I know it’s certainly on hold. My guess would be that, now that they’re doing Harry Potter as a TV show, they’ll probably put their energy into that. I certainly haven’t heard that there’s anything on the horizon.”

While the movie series had a star-studded cast and the first film received worldwide acclamation, the following two parts failed to meet the expectations of viewers.

Fans of 'Wizarding World' won't be seeing their beloved character anytime soon, Redmayne is ready to hit off in new series Day of the Jackal beginning on November 1st.