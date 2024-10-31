Justin Timberlake's past mistakes continue to haunt his marriage

Justin Timberlake is working hard to regain his wife Jessica Biel's trust, but their marriage still faces challenges, particularly in their love life, according to a source who spoke exclusively to In Touch.

"Justin's commitment to the marriage doesn't automatically erase Jessica's trust issues," the source revealed. "It'll take time for them to rekindle their spark because she's still wary of him."

The couple's relationship was put to the test after Justin's June 18 arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, for driving while intoxicated.

He refused a breathalyzer test after a night out at the American Hotel and later pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, receiving a $500 fine and 25 hours of community service.

Jessica, 42, was unhappy with the incident, a source told People magazine. "She enjoys privacy." However, Justin, 43, is "doing everything he can" to make amends.

The source noted that Justin's arrest has left a lasting impact. "The fact is, Justin isn't back to normal either. He's still stressed and tightly wound over what happened."

This tension has affected their romantic life. "There's an awkwardness around him that doesn't make for romantic, sexy nights together."

Justin and Jessica, who began dating in 2007, tied the knot in 2012 and have two children, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

Their relationship has weathered past controversies, including Justin's 2019 incident with Alisha Wainwright, his Palmer co-star.

In a public apology, Justin acknowledged, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better."

The source emphasized that Justin needs to put in more effort to heal their relationship.

"He's got more work to put in to heal their relationship before they can get back to what they once had and prove that he's grown from this and is genuinely someone she can 100 percent trust."

Recently, their 12th anniversary date night in Montreal fell short due to unresolved emotional issues. "He's tired a lot, and the tour is taking a lot out of him," the source added.