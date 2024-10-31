Chase Stokes gushes over Kelsea Ballerini's MSG sold-out show

Chase Stokes, the star of Outer Banks, has expressed his immense pride and admiration for his partner, country superstar Kelsea Ballerini, following her historic sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden.



In a heartfelt Instagram post, Stokes wrote, "To make a record your way, with your people, and sell out the most famous arena in the world, made my heart explode out of my chest, and a little water out of my eyeballs."

He continued, "I'm so proud to be in your corner, to be on your team, and be your partner on this journey of life. I love you, I’m so proud of you."

The post included a tender photo of the couple embracing backstage, a snap of their intertwined hands, and a video of Ballerini arriving at MSG surrounded by fans.

On his Instagram Stories, Stokes shared a concert photo, captioned, "My love, you did the most incredible thing (including making myself and everybody bawl for a bit). I'm so proud of you. MSG. New York. Yall showed up and showed out. KB, I f------ love you."

A TikTok video captured Stokes overcome with emotion as he watched Ballerini perform.

Ballerini, who recently announced a 30-city North American tour supporting her album Patterns, thanked Stokes for his unwavering support.

On Instagram, she shared a concert photo carousel, starting with a snap of the couple, and wrote, "You’ll never know how much i needed you." Stokes responded, "And you’ll never know how much I needed you."

The singer also posted a photo of Stokes watching her perform To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak, captioned with song lyrics: "thanks for all you didn’t have to do to the men that love women after heartbreak, at madison square garden last night."

The couple, who began dating in January 2023, has reached a new milestone: moving in together. In an interview with People magazine, Ballerini confirmed, "Oh, we’re unpacked, baby!"

Ballerini's 2025 tour kicks off on January 21 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.