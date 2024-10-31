Nicole Kidman misses late mother Janelle Ann, ‘major guide through my life’

Nicole Kidman on late mother Janelle Ann Kidman

Nicole Kidman shared about the impact and the importance of the role her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman played in her life, before her death in September at the age of 84.

“My mother was obviously a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything I did,” the Special Ops: Lioness star shared with Extra in a recent conversation.

Kidman has got candid about her mother’s impact on her professional and personal life before as well, pressing upon her mother’s influence on her as Kidman grew up.

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman said in a 2020 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."

“Mum didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal,” the actress added.

“That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad.”