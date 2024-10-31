Travis Kelce proves he's Taylor Swift's biggest fan

Travis Kelce, 35, has once again shown his admiration for girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34.



He "liked" a throwback video of Swift performing Big Deal by LeAnn Rimes at just 11 years old.

In the clip, shared by a fan account, a young Swift confidently took the stage, showcasing her early singing talent. Fans adored Kelce's subtle yet heartfelt display of support.

"Travis liking this is my Roman empire," one fan commented on Instagram.

"His fyp is just football and Taylor Swift huh? Lol," another excited user chimed in on X.

"She's incredible! 11 y.o??? Of course he 'liked' it! Smart man," a third person wrote.

Kelce's affection for Swift is no secret. Last week, he praised her for "powering through" torrential rain during her Eras Tour shows in Miami.

He also cheered her on ahead of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she won 12 nominations.

"She's nominated for about 10 of those things tonight. Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast.

Swift reciprocated by thanking Kelce for "cheering from across the studio" during her Fortnight music video shoot. When exiting her final Eras Tour show in Amsterdam, Kelce encouraged fans to applaud for her.

Amid false breakup rumours, Kelce confirmed he and Swift are "absolutely happy."

Sources revealed to Page Six that the couple is stronger than ever and potentially heading toward engagement.

"She feels safer with him than anyone she's ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling," an insider shared.

Kelce has reportedly asked Swift's father, Scott, for her hand in marriage, receiving his wholehearted approval.

The couple, dating since summer 2023, hasn't shied away from public displays of affection.