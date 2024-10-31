Prince William breaks silence following brutal confrontation

Prince William, who has been focussed on his major long-term goal, had been surrounded by criticism over his royal privilege.

The Prince of Wales is set to release his docuseries about the first year of the ambitious project, Homewards, which has been inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana. The series will be released in two parts, with its global premiere slated for Friday.

William on Thursday shared a clip from the film to glimpse into the impact the venture has created, while not being afraid to answer any tough questions.

“Our new documentary with @itv is all about the work @homewardsuk has been doing during its first year, bringing people together as we work towards our shared goal of showing that it is possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated,” the caption read alongside the clip shared by Kensington Palace.

In a previous clip shared by the future king, he was point blank confronted by founder of The Big Issue, Lord John Bird, who has been working for the cause of homelessness for years.



Lord Bird state that he “didn’t want to have any b------t” as he pondered if William could really follow through with his five-year plan to end homelessness in the UK.

He quizzed whether William really meant when he spoke about taking everyone’s opinion on crucial matters.

In the new video clip, the Prince asserted that “over the next five years, it is possible to end homelessness.”