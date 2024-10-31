Kristin Chenoweth reacts to ‘Wicked’ after playing coy about cameo

Kristin Chenoweth on 'Wicked'

Kristin Chenoweth seems to have nothing but “love” and praise for the big screen adaptation of Broadway musical Wicked.

The Tony-winning actress, who first played the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, hinted at a possible cameo in the upcoming movie adaptation, set to release in theatres on November 22.

While Chenoweth stated she “cannot confirm or deny” her appearance, she gushed about Jon M. Chu’s direction of the film.

In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, Chenoweth expressed excitement on behalf of herself and former co-star Idina Menzel, who first portrayed Elphaba on stage.

“We’re both really happy for the girls [Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo],” she said. “We can’t wait to see them take on these characters.”

Moreover, the star shared a candid review in a video taking to her Instagram, after a screening with the film’s cast. “Y’ALL WON’T EVEN BELIEVE HOW GOOD IT IS,” she captioned the clip. “I’ll never be the same!!!”

“Oh my gosh I just saw the movie and I’m dying. I’m deceased, I’m actually dead, I’m not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good, it is so special,” Chenoweth raved in the clip.

“The story is so wonderful, and Cynthia and Ariana are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. Jon Chu nailed it. I was so moved, emotional, happy, filled with joy. Please everybody go see Wicked, you’ll be blessed,” she added.