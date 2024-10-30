Reese Witherspoon gushes about attending red carpet with son

Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon Phillippe at red carpet

Reese Witherspoon loves the red with son Deacon Phillippe.

The 48-year-old actress, and her son Phillippe, 21, attended the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards together on Tuesday, October 29, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

On the red carpet, Witherspoon shared her excitement about having Deacon by her side for the evening, telling People, “It’s so fun!”

The Morning Show actress looked stunning in a sleek, one-shoulder black Maticevski dress that featured subtle ruffle detailing.

She wore her hair down in a smooth style, finishing off her look with elegant ankle-strap heels.

Deacon, whom Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, complemented his mom’s style in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white button-down shirt.

Witherspoon’s latest red carpet appearance follows her stunning look from September at the Emmys, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show.

At the Emmys, the star turned heads in a strapless black Dior gown, beautifully adorned with floral and butterfly detailing that cascaded elegantly down the bodice and tulle skirt.

She completed the look with a chic bun, a smoky eye, and a soft lip color. Adding to her sophisticated style, Witherspoon chose accessories with yellow jewels, including a necklace, earrings, and rings, and carried a gold clutch for the finishing touch