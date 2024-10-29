King Charles ignores Prince Harry's phone calls

Prince Harry's book, interviews compromised royal family’s trust in him

King Charles III, who's battling cancer, does not respond to his estranged son Prince Harry's phone calls to stay tension-free.

The 75-year-old monarch hasn’t responded to the Duke of Sussex's phone calls and letters with good reason, Robert Hardman, author of "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy," has claimed.

The King has been urged not to answer Harry’s messages and instead, keep his "stress levels down," the author told Fox News.

Hardman explained, "Right now, there is a sense that we’ve just got to keep the king’s stress levels down. We don’t want him to have extra things to worry about. Let’s get through this… There is a sense that now is probably not the time."

He went on accepting the truth about the people's demand and questions, saying: "I know people keep saying, ‘Why doesn’t he see Harry when he is in town? Why can’t they patch things up?"

In reaction to them, the expert said: "If you listen to what Harry has said in his TV series, in his book, in interviews, there’s a lot to unpack.

"There are a lot of things he wants to get sorted out to go through to process… Right now, there’s a sense that it’s not the time. But I’m sure the king would like to normalize things."

Harry, who has had a strained relationship with his family since he and his wife quit royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US, has compromised the family’s trust in him with his memoir "Spare" and interviews, in which he made serious allegations against the senior royals.

However, Harry's friend still believe nothing can give the Duke more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

One of Harry's pal previously claimed: "At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines. He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk."