Shawn Mendes reveals his journey of self-discovery

Shawn Mendes opens up about his gender identity in rare update

Shawn Mendes is finally revealing the truth about his sexuality as he addresses gay rumours.

The 26-year-old Canadian hitmaker, who previously debunked all such claims, delivered a preview performance of his upcoming song The Mountain.

Although the official track is still in the pipeline, Mendes didn't hesitate to belt out the number for his fans at a recent concert date.

In a TikTok video, the singer could be seen engaging with his crowd as he carolled, "Some days, I have a change of heart. You can say what you need to say

"You can say I’m too young. You can I’m too old. You can say I like girls or boys"

Shawn paused, collecting his thoughts, as he shared his journey of self-discovery and reflections on his gender identity.

He said of his gender, "There's this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it so long,' he added, saying it was 'kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.'

"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone."

Shawn was previously linked to Camila Cabello, with whom he had a romantic relationship.