Cillian Murphy returns with another exciting news for upcoming drama

Cillian Murphy, an Irish actor, has mesmerized fans with an exciting news about his new thriller.

Murphy, who rose to fame for his famous character Thomas in 'Peaky Blinders,' is finally set to make a huge comeback with another powerful drama.

The upcoming historical fiction show "Small Things like These" is about a little Irish town during the 1980s, where Bill Furlong aka Cillian will explore important themes of community and culture with courage.

The forthcoming thrilling series, based on a novella by Claire Keegan, is set to bring all the dark secrets in the town.

Murphy, who is going to play Bill, will return as a father of five daughters. The show has received immense praise for its beautiful storyline and emotional depth which will be released soon.

However, fans are eager to see their favourite character Tommy Shelby, Cillian Murphy, as the leading role in an exciting drama Small Things like These directed by Tim Mielants and adapted by Enda Walsh.