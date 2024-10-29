Disney unveils 'Moana 2' first look amid theatrical release

Disney's highly anticipated Moana 2 invites viewers back into the vibrant world of the courageous princess and her island community.

At Walt Disney Animation Studios, filmmakers previewed the sequel's first 30 minutes, showcasing Moana's thrilling new journey.

Co-directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, alongside co-writer Jared Bush (Disney Animation's new chief creative officer), shared insights into the film's latest adventures.

Set three years after the original, Moana 2 hits theaters November 27.

The sequel boasts original songs by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, including Moana's opening musical number. Auli'i Cravalho reprises her voice role as Moana, joined by Dwayne Johnson as demigod Maui.

"The opening song welcomes viewers back into Moana's world," Hand explained. "We blended familiar sounds with Moana's current life and island status."

The story follows Moana answering her ancestors' call, embarking on a perilous ocean voyage to find a mysterious island. A subsequent scene showcases Moana and friends battling the diminutive yet treacherous Kakamora tribe.

"We explored Moana's growth as a leader, facing consequences and responsibilities," said Ledoux Miller. "We wanted playful moments amidst oceanic challenges."

Initially planned as a Disney+ series, Disney chief Bob Iger transformed Moana 2 into a feature film. The team discussed adapting the project.

"Core characters and themes remained, but we refined the story for theatrical release," Derrick said. Bush added, "This epic scale suits Moana's world perfectly."

The film's latest trailer debuted at D23 in August, featuring Cravalho and Johnson's musical presentation.

Returning voice cast members include Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk. Christina Chen and Yvett Merino produce.