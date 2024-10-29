Gun attack leaves five dead at dam site in Balochistan's Panjgur

A representational image showing police tape at an incident site. — AFP/File

PANJGUR: At least five people were killed on Tuesday after unknown gunmen opened fire at the site of a dam in Panjgur — a district in Balochistan, said the spokesperson of the Balochistan government.



Those killed in the attack were deployed for the maintenance of the dam in the Paroom tehsil.

The gun attack has also left two people injured, said the spokesperson.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.