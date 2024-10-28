Jennifer Lopez makes rare appearance with singer Stevie Mackey and kids

Jennifer Lopez has recently made a rare appearance with singer Stevie Mackey and her two kids in Los Angeles.

On October 26, the Atlas star was seen spending quality time with her two children Emme and Max in a recent spotting in the City of Angeles.

For the outing, Lopez donned a baby pink dress, flaunting her long golden blonde hair extension.

On the other hand, her daughter and son were seen wearing black dresses.

The Marry Me actress and her twins were accompanied by the singer for the night out.

This appearance of Lopez and Mackey came after the fun Instagram clip went viral on social media.

Nearly a week ago, Lopez posted a playful video featuring the musician, herself and renowned actress Jennifer Lewis.

In the viral clip, the trio was seen enjoying a piano session and seemingly conveying the message of casting a vote by singing a song.

Lopez wrote over the video, "I don’t care who you are, or where you work, get your ass out and vote, this ain't the election to sit home and lurk, get your ass out and vote."

It is important to mention that Lopez shares her twin with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.