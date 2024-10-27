Jennifer Lopez attends 2024 AFI Fest amid Ben Affleck's divorce

Jennifer Lopez recently promoted her newly released film Unstoppable at the 2024 AFI festival amid a divorce settlement with Ben Affleck.

On Saturday night, the 55-year-old songstress attended a film gala at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre for post-release promotions of her latest movie.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Lopez was wearing a pink miniskirt, which she paired with a voluminous jacket and white shirt.

For the event, the Atlas actress carried a small white clutch to elevate her look.

The Marry Me star was accompanied by fellow cast members, including Jharrel Jerome and Judy Robles, as well as the film's director, William Goldenberg.

However, the producers of the sports-drama film were not in attendance which included, Affleck and renowned actor, Matt Damon.

This appearance of Lopez marked her second major sighting without her ex-partner. She previously attended the Toronto Film Festival in September for the premiere of Unstoppable in his absence.

For the unversed, JLo filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after spending two years together.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez and Affleck secretly tied the knot in 2022 and decided to part ways in 2024.

The former couple is currently settling their legal matters.