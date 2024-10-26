Lana Del Rey drops major hint about upcoming album

Lana Del Rey shares thoughts on upcoming album 'Lasso'

Lana Del Rey is finally sharing her thoughts on her upcoming country album Lasso, garnering widespread attention from her fans worldwide.

The singer, who announced her 10th studio album alongside her regular collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff as well as country music composer Luke Laird, opened up to People Magazine about her upcoming LP.

She told the publication, “I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like.

Offering an insight into the creation process, she went on to explain, “‘Cause I don’t usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there’s a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don’t know why.”

The Summertime Sadness singer didn't hesitate to comment on the official release date for the project, confirming that she wants to drop the album when it's best suited, without releasing it in bits and pieces.

In addition, The Born To Die hitmaker said in response to the host’s question about the project, “We’ll see. But the songs I have, I love, so I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked, even if it’s super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be.”