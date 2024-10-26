Grateful Dead founding member Phil Lesh dies at 84

Phil Lesh died at 84 on Friday morning

Phil Lesh, co-founder and longtime bassist of the Grateful Dead, has passed away at the age of 84.

The news of his death was shared via an Instagram post on his official account, announcing that the legendary musician died "peacefully" on the morning of Friday, October 25.

"He was surrounded by his family and full of love," the statement read. "Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love."

The family requested privacy during this difficult time and did not disclose the cause of his passing.

The post featured a throwback photo of Lesh flashing a warm smile as he held his guitar.

As a co-founder and one of the longest-tenured members of the Grateful Dead, Lesh played an essential role in a band that became synonymous with touring and live rock performances.

Known for their unique instrumental interplay and strong sense of community, the Grateful Dead pioneered the jam band movement, forging a devoted fanbase known as "Deadheads."

Lesh’s playing style, heavily influenced by his interests in jazz and classical music, contributed a melodic and improvisational quality rarely heard from bass guitar in rock before.

His contributions to the Grateful Dead were as critical to the band’s sound as those of the lead guitarists.