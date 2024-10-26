DJ Clark Kent, hip-hop legend, dies at 58

DJ Clark Kent, the visionary behind iconic tracks for Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G. and Mariah Carey, has lost his battle with colon cancer. He was 58.

The music legend's passing was announced on his Instagram, revealing he succumbed to the illness Thursday evening, surrounded by loved ones – wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio.

Kent's remarkable production credits include Jay-Z's Brooklyn's Finest, Notorious B.I.G.'s Sky's the Limit, Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s Player's Anthem, Mariah Carey's Loverboy and Kanye West and Lil Pump's I Love It.

His collaborations also extended to Slick Rick, Rakim and Rick Ross.

The news comes as veteran radio host Angie Martinez prepares to direct God's Favorite DJ: The Story of DJ Clark Kent, a documentary celebrating Kent's profound impact on hip-hop.

Martinez praised Kent, saying, "DJ Clark Kent is a rare gem whose influence is seen in nearly every era of hip-hop's history books. With our 50-year-old culture susceptible to outside perspective and agenda, it's important that we spotlight the heroes who push the art form with purity and authenticity. I am honored to help share Clark's many truths with the world."

Kent expressed gratitude for Martinez's involvement, noting, "I am honored. Her entire career has been rooted in telling stories in a beautiful and meaningful way."

Kent's family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support and requested privacy during this difficult time.